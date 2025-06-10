All Your Steam Friends Will Be Playing This Immersive Multiplayer Game Soon

This summer is looking like an exciting one for games. Heck, this week alone looks to be one of the biggest for PC gaming in June. Dune Awakening drops today, followed by Stellar Blade tomorrow. Both titles are already taking Steam wishlists by storm, suggesting they’ll soon dominate your Steam friends list sooner rather than later. But there’s another multiplayer game that’s set to come out very soon. One you might want to be ready to install on your SSD.

And if you watched Summer Game Fest, you already know which game we’re talking about.

‘Gundam’ fans, your time is now

Mecha BREAK from Amazing Seasun Games is a multiplayer mech shooter where players can go to battle with each other in their very own enormous, deadly mechs. From an extraction shooter mode, to a hero shooter system, to three-on-three deathmatch, Mecha BREAK is set to be one of the biggest games of the summer. And now, the game finally has a release date: July 1st, 2025. The news comes from Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest showcase, where Amazing Seasun Games dropped a new trailer for Mecha BREAK along with its July launch.

Among upcoming games, Mecha BREAK remains one of the most sought-after titles across Steam. This upcoming third-person mech shooter is the fourth most wishlisted upcoming Steam game according to SteamDB, beating out Light No Fire, Borderlands 4, ARC Raiders, Stellar Blade, Arena Breakout: Infinite, and ARK 2. Yes, despite Stellar Blade‘s all but certain PC port success? More Steam users still want to play Mecha BREAK, at least according to wishlists. Amazing Seasun Games’ mech shooter is also the fourth most followed upcoming game on Steam, per SteamDB.

Why do steam users love ‘Mecha BREAK’?

Screenshot: Amazing Seasun Games

What accounts for the game’s Steam popularity? Well, for starters, Mecha BREAK looks to be a legitimately engaging mech shooter. One that actually immerses players in the experience of being a mech pilot. Between the game’s mech customization options, as well as its character creation system, the game isn’t just a shooter. It’s an opportunity for anime fans to live out their dreams of piloting their very own futuristic war machine. All in a third-person shooter setting. Secondly, Mecha BREAK has had several pre-release play sessions to build up hype, including a closed beta in 2024 and an open beta in February 2025. In other words, players have good reason to be excited for the game. They have hands-on time with it and feel ready to jump back into the fray once the game launches this summer.

Mecha BREAK releases on Steam and Xbox Series X|S on July 1st, 2025. The game will launch as a free-to-play title.