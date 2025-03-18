Allergy Season Is Getting Worse. Here’s How to Get Through It.

Depending on where you live, allergy season may already be in full swing, and if so, you might be sneezing as much as I am. You’re not imagining it—allergy season keeps getting longer and more intense, with experts citing climate change as a reason for our shared, extended suffering with the sniffles.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), “Seasonal allergies, like other types of allergies, develop when the body’s immune system overreacts to something in the environment, usually during spring, summer or fall when certain plants pollinate.”

Videos by VICE

“Spring” allergy season typically lasts from late February to early summer in many parts of the U.S. However, tropical climates often experience year-round grass pollination that can worsen allergies for many.

Not everyone experiences allergies, but they are common—and if you’re one of the unlucky ones, there’s really no avoiding them. I, for one, am certainly an allergy-prone individual who sneezes her way through springtime.

Symptoms of seasonal allergies include itchy, watery eyes, a sore or scratchy throat, a stuffy, runny nose, sneezing, and coughing. Thankfully, however, many treatments can alleviate these symptoms.

For seasonal allergies, Allergist Richard Weber, MD, recommends starting with an over-the-counter antihistamine—specifically non-drowsy ones. Trust me on this: you don’t want to be falling asleep at your desk just for the sake of a clear nasal passage. Of course, you can also use things like eye drops and nasal sprays, as well as stay indoors with the windows closed on high pollen days.

Unfortunately, these remedies don’t always work for those with more serious allergies. If you don’t get any sort of relief from the drugstore meds, you’ll want to see your doctor for more tailored treatments. Allergists will often perform skin testing to determine the culprit for your specific allergies.

From there, “Allergy shots, or immunotherapy, allergen immunotherapy, is a useful thing to do,” Weber explained. “It’s useful not only because it helps with your symptoms, but it’s truly disease-modifying. It actually makes you less allergic, whereas all the other stuff just kind of treats the end symptoms or cuts down on some of the allergic inflammation.”