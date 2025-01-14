Amazon Is Shutting Down Its ‘Try Before You Buy’ Service

Many Amazon Prime members loved the “Try Before You Buy” option when shopping on the marketplace. However, the e-commerce giant has recently revealed that this feature will no longer be available.

Prime Try Before You Buy, which launched in 2018, allows Prime members to try eligible items, such as clothing, shoes, and accessories, for seven days before actually purchasing them. Through the program, customers only pay for the items they choose to keep.

This was a great perk for online shoppers who want to ensure their items actually fit before investing in them. Recently, Amazon announced that it would be cutting this option due to limited reach.

“Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option,” a spokesperson for Amazon said.

According to Amazon, customers can still get free returns. The company’s current return policy allows eligible items to be returned within 30 days of delivery—with some exceptions.

So, if your item doesn’t fit or live up to your expectations, you likely won’t be stuck without a refund.

Is this a little more inconvenient for shoppers? Sure, but it won’t be the end of the world.