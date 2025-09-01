Americans Are Playing ‘Healthcare Roulette,’ and It’s Not Going Well

It’s not that people are healthier nowadays and don’t need to see a doctor; it’s just that now, groceries and keeping a roof over your head are more of a priority. People just can’t afford it.

A new survey from Tebra found that 18 percent of U.S. adults openly admit they’re “playing healthcare roulette”—delaying care and hoping nothing serious happens. Gen Z leads the pack: 68 percent have skipped or put off healthcare in the past year. This includes routine checkups, OB-GYN visits, and treatment for chronic health issues.

It’s not because they’re lazy or indifferent. It’s because they’re broke.

One in four Gen Zers said they couldn’t afford to go. Others worried about surprise costs or steep deductibles. Another 61 percent of all respondents said they’ve rationed medication or tried to treat a health issue themselves just to avoid seeing a specialist.

And it’s not just a problem for young people. Nearly half of healthcare providers reported an increase in cancellations, no-shows, and fewer new patients in recent months. Thirty percent of patients admitted they’re taking a calculated risk, hoping to dodge serious issues long enough to make it to their next paycheck or insurance enrollment window.

But stress isn’t exactly a side effect. It’s built in.

More than a third of patients said putting off care made their anxiety worse. Women, in particular, reported feeling stuck, like they were playing defense against a system that was never built for them in the first place. Gen Z was also more likely than older generations to say the whole thing made them feel hopeless.

Still, they’re not wrong to be cautious. Healthcare costs are unpredictable. Co-pays are high, deductibles are insane, and for many people, the math doesn’t add up. So instead of going to the doctor, they’re crossing their fingers and hoping for the best. It feels like insurance is a joke, even if you do have it.

According to the study, most patients said they’d be more likely to follow through if providers just told them what to expect upfront, especially when it comes to costs. Price transparency, flexible rescheduling, and simple digital tools made a big difference in patient trust. Is that too much to ask?

People aren’t ignoring their health. They’re being forced to choose between it and everything else. And for nearly 1 in 5 Americans, that means gambling their well-being on a system that already feels rigged.