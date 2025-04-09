Americans Can’t Afford Easter Eggs. Here’s What They’re Doing Instead.

People are getting creative this year. I guess that’s what financial struggle will do to you—or maybe vice versa. (Take it from a writer.)

With inflation tripling the cost of eggs in some states, it’s no surprise that Easter celebrations might be egg-less this year. Because really, who can afford all that?

Videos by VICE

In fact, the average cost of eggs is now $7 per dozen, causing 1 in 3 Americans to stop buying them altogether.

So…what are we painting for Easter this year, if not eggs? That’s a great question—and one I’ve been reluctant to explore.

It turns out many Americans are purchasing cheaper grocery items like potatoes, onions, and even marshmallows. You know, the jumbo variety.

Take TikToker Tabitha Blue, for instance, who showed her followers how to dye marshmallows. Not only are they far cheaper than eggs, they’re fully edible, no cooking required.

@tabitha.blue Switching things up this year—no eggs needed! We’re dyeing marshmallows for a fun (and tasty, amd CHEAP!) twist on Easter decorating. All you need are jumbo marshmallows, food coloring, and a few seconds for a pop of color! Honestly, I might love this even more than dyeing eggs. Who’s trying it?! ♬ original sound – TabithaBlue

“This is such a great idea!” one person commented. “No one eats the colored eggs, so these will actually be eaten!” Another commenter suggested someone release egg-shaped marshmallows next year to capitalize on the trend.

Perhaps the most popular egg alternative, however, is the potato. On top of being comparatively inexpensive, potatoes are cruelty-free and provide a much more interesting and unique result than a dozen colorful but otherwise uniform eggs.

Not to mention, you can eat your dyed potatoes for an even more frugal and eco-conscious Easter, as long as you don’t mind colorful mashed potatoes.

Nothing like a nice Easter potato hunt for the little ones!