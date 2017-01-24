Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook Won’t Be Happening Any Time Soon

British boxing has enjoyed a boom period of late with multiple world champions and blockbuster names such as Anthony Joshua, a world heavyweight champion in his own right, leading the charge.

Now is as good a time as any to ride that wave and bring bigger attention—and even bigger money—to the sport domestically with bouts between British stars. Signs have been pointing to this approach for some time now, with the WBA and IBF world super-middleweight title bout between English compatriots Carl Froch and George Groves filling out Wembley Stadium with 80,000 tickets sold (the largest British boxing attendance since World War Two) and the super-bantamweight blockbuster between Carl Frampton and Scott Quigg really capturing the imagination of boxing fans in the country.

Videos by VICE

One big all-British fight has long been on the cards, yet has failed to ever materialize—Amir Khan versus Kell Brook.

With the certainty of cash cow of a fight in mind, rumors surfaced how both parties were in serious talks to have this bout happen in 2017 and finally round off a rivalry which has lasted over a decade.

However, those eagerly anticipating this contest will have to wait a little while longer as talks reportedly broke down thanks to a money dispute with both camps disagreeing with purse ratio. As ever with failed negotiations going public, a customary war of words ensued over social media.

[tweet text=”@SpecialKBrook I’m this guy below! Now get the Fu@k in the que. fight your mandatory for $1m