Amsterdam Onions

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

250 grams pickling onions

250 ml white wine

250 ml apple cider vinegar

6 saffron threads

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 tablespoons granulated (raw) sugar

pinch of sea salt

Directions

1. Place the onions in a large bowl and cover in boiling water. Leave for 1 minute, then drain and allow to cool.

2. Once cool enough to handle, peel the onions and pop them into a clean jar.

3. Combine the vinegars and remaining ingredients in a medium-sized pan and bring to the boil.

4. Take off the heat and immediately pour the hot vinegar brine over the onions in the jar.

5. Allow to cool, put the lid on and refrigerate for 3 weeks before eating. These will keep in the fridge for 6 months.

Author Note: This recipe is courtesy of Freddie Janssen’s cookbook, Pickled: Over 60 inspiring recipes for Pickling, Kimchi, Vinegars & More.

