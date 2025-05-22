An Action RPG Where the Character Literally Knows You’re in Control? ‘DOWNHILL’ Is Willing To Go There, and I’m Very Intrigued

What would you do if you found out you were just a pawn in a game? Would you continue to abide by the whims of your master? Or would you lash out and try to forge your own path? DOWNHILL, an upcoming ARPG brought to life by Sisterhood Games, is looking to ask these types of questions. Fade, the main character of this adventure, is fully aware that she’s being controlled by an outside force. The outside force in question? Us. She knows that we’re in command of what she does during this adventure, and I’m very interested to see how our actions will affect her journey.

Screenshot: Sisterhood Games

Will You Use Your Power for Good? Or Will You Abuse Your Power in ‘Downhill’?

I’m not sure if it’s intentional, but the look and feel of DOWNHILL is reminding me a lot of Bring Me The Horizon’s album, There Is a Hell, Believe Me I’ve Seen It, There Is a Heaven, Let’s Keep It A Secret. I mean that in the most complimentary way possible, as that album was a massive turning point in my life. Just like the adventure of DOWNHILL seems to be for the main character, Fade. So, as her potential guardian or the crux of her progression, it’s up to the player to determine where she will end up along her journey. The scariest part? She’s fully aware of our existence.

Videos by VICE

Developed by three “game dev girlies”, DOWNHILL oozes charm. It’s beautiful in a macabre way, giving players complete control of their relationship. As mentioned in the upcoming Kickstarter for the project, we can become best friends with her. Or, if we’re feeling like it, we can be the strict voice of authority. Fourth-wall breaks in a video game that aren’t just quirky cutaway gags sound brilliant.

It costs $0.00 to support 3 game dev girlies in their 20s https://t.co/yRqxzOz5Pe pic.twitter.com/VjjR5J0FPA — DOWNHILL 🏔 Kickstarter Coming Soon! (@DOWNHILLthegame) May 22, 2025 Tweet by @DOWNHILLthegame on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Shifting between realities, morality systems, combat, and a tragic yet forgiving world. Those allow DOWNHILL to still stand out in a sea of pixel-art indies, and I’m very excited to dive into this world for myself. Am I slightly partial to this as a former emo boy myself? 100%. But at the same time, the world of DOWNHILL looks like a gorgeous new take on something incredibly familiar to all of us. I just hope that Fade and I can get along during our adventures.