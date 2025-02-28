an-onlyfans-meetup-ended-in-attempted-murder

A meetup between an OnlyFans content creator and a fan of hers went just a bit sideways—to the point where we’re now seeing charges of attempted murder.

The unnamed woman had put out a post to her subscribers looking for some lucky individual to post a collaboration with for some new content while in Baltimore. As sketchy as that may sound, this is something that many creators are known to put out to their subs.

Obviously, there’s an inherent risk whenever a stranger is involved. But I’m sure every person has their way of figuring out the logistics of whether or not to follow through with the plan. In this case, the plan went south.

Tavaughn Lee is now facing several charges, according to Fox Baltimore. Those charges include second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and two theft violations.

During their meeting, Lee was driving the woman—but not to the location they had agreed upon. That’s when she grew suspicious and an argument ensued. After parking the car, the woman got out but not before she was sent to the ground as Lee threw the car into reverse.

The force knocked her down, and while she was still lying on the surface, Lee proceeded to flee by running her over. The report doesn’t suggest any serious injuries came from the fiasco, but the car that Lee left the scene in did contain some valuable items of hers—including her cat.

I do have questions as to why she had her pet with her for whatever content they were shooting, but I digress. Fortunately, investigators along with U.S. Marshalls have quite a bit of stuff to work with to track down Lee—including a credit card that the woman had grabbed from his car before leaving along with his phone number and a description of the car.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lee, who seems to have a rap sheet that goes from Maryland to Florida.