andhim’s Mysteryland Mix Made Us Pledge Allegiance to Their Super-House Jams

It’s Friday May 8, and Mysteryland USA is two short weeks from taking over our ear waves and brainwaves alike. The three-night Memorial Day weekend bacchanal promises to be a multi-national gathering of beats as it takes place at Bethel Woods, one of America’s most iconic festival spots and the home of Woodstock ’69.

DJs from all corners of the globe will descend upon the land’s sprawling grassy fields, bringing their A-game to tens of thousands of beat-thirsty fans. Among such skilled selectors will be the German duo andhim, who just sent over an ocean-crossing raven, the ankle of which was holding their recent April set from London’s famed XOYO nightclub. Upon listening, we’re pretty close to heading up to the festival grounds now and just waiting outside the gates until the damn doors open.

While we debate upon said impulsive decision to leave work early, lock in to this jamming mix in anticipation of the German duo’s Saturday set at the fest, which will find them occupying the (ahem, THUMP-hosted) Verboten stage alongside such talents as Damian Lazarus and Lee Burridge.

Unfortunately, the mix-carrying raven seemed to have misplaced the set’s tracklist somewhere over the Kunoy Islands of Denmark…so you’re on your own in that regard. Enjoy anyways!

