Answering Comedians’ Questions: 4 Rhetorical Musings Examined

A question can be an essential part of setting up a joke. A good enough one can sometimes even work as the punchline on its own, or at least in the pre-internet days, it could have. That’s not to say it isn’t still a good question; having Google at our beck and call just eliminates the need to make a joke out of the mystery of certain things. With that in mind, we decided to take a stab at answering some of the burning questions that were bugging comedians prior to the invention of the search engine. Such as…

4. “IN THOSE RESTAURANTS WHERE THEY SERVE FROG’S LEGS, WHAT DO THEY DO WITH THE REST OF THE FROG? WHAT, DO THEY JUST THROW IT AWAY? I MEAN, THEY DON’T HAVE FROG TORSOS ON THE MENU. THEY MUST BE DOING SOMETHING WITH THEM.” -GEORGE CARLIN

The legs are the only real edible part of a frog’s body, and contain the most meat. Even still, they need to be prepared a certain way for proper consumption. The rest of the frog is primarily made up of bones, innards, intestines, and other viscera. So, as Carlin suspected, everything but the legs ends up going in the trash.

3. “WHY ISN’T THERE A SPECIAL NAME FOR THE TOPS OF YOUR FEET?” -LILY TOMLIN

The top of the foot is referred to as the “dorsum” or “dorsal region.” The dorsum covers several areas, including the bone clusters known as the tarsus and the metatarsus. Your toes, or at least the tops of them, also count as part of the region.

2. “HOW DO BLIND PEOPLE KNOW WHEN THEY’RE DONE WIPING THEIR A–?” -ROBERT SCHIMMEL

YouTuber Tommy Edison, who’s been blind since birth, says this is the question he gets asked more than anything else. According to him, the process isn’t all that much different from wiping his face or mouth after a meal. Edison also compared it to cleaning up a spill and going by feel to find what’s left of it. He did add that he uses a lot of toilet paper, however.

1. “WHY DON’T THEY MAKE THE WHOLE PLANE OUT OF THAT BLACK BOX STUFF?” -STEVEN WRIGHT

The black box (or flight recorder) comprises several components encased in a steel box. Despite being solid and dependable, steel is very heavy, so a plane made entirely out of it would be quite difficult to fly. Aluminum is a much more efficient option because it’s lightweight, though airplane frames do contain some steel and titanium.