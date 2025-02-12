Apple Reportedly Delayed the iPhone SE 4 Launch (But Only by a Week)

Good things come to those who wait. I say good and not great because the iPhone SE 4 is a mid-range Apple device with a mid-range price tag to match. If you’re eager to get your hands on one, you’ll have to erase the launch date from this week and pencil it into next week, if a late-night rumor from a reputable leaker proves true.

post by bloomberg’s mark gurman on x.com — credit: screenshot by matt jancer

a sneak peek before the unveiling

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman runs the Power On newsletter, and he’s been a fountain of leaked Apple details, in particular, for years now. His sources are often spot-on, and so we pay particular credence to his regular information drops, whether they concern an iPhone or an iOS update.

Videos by VICE

He’d reported earlier that Apple was planning to launch the iPhone SE 4 this week, but as we’ve passed the midpoint of the week with no announcement from Apple on the horizon, it’s looking increasingly likely that Gurman’s late Tuesday night post will prove out.

Last month we reported on leaked photographs of the alleged iPhone SE 4, in which we got a fairly clear look at the device in a 10-second video and accompanying photographs shared by Majin Bu.

Although fans have been clamoring for the SE 4 to feature a dynamic island, from Bu’s leak it doesn’t look like the budget iPhone will have that feature this time around, either. It looks like pricing is up in the air, too, at least until the Apple reveal next week.

The iPhone SE range typically sits in the $400-500 price bracket, and so we expect the SE 4 to debut in that price range, as well, beneath the iPhone 16’s entry-level price of $799. In addition to more mild specifications, iPhone SEs are smaller, which suits folks with smaller-than-average hands more comfortably than base-level iPhones.

Sit tight and stay tuned for more details from Motherboard when Apple makes it official and unveils the iPhone SE 4 to the world next week.