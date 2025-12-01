Apple Just Knocked $150 Off the iPad Mini—Grab One Before Cyber Monday Ends

Who knows how long this deal will stick around before it goes rotten? Cyber Monday is over. Every year, several sales-crazed retailers let their Cyber Monday deals linger for a day or two longer, sometimes letting them fizzle out over the course of the week after an immediate post-Thanksgiving season of gorging on the preceding Black Friday.

Seeing as how this deal is on Amazon, there’s no telling when it’ll fade away. All I can say with certainty is that the previous best deal I’d seen on the 7th-generation Apple iPad Mini was for $100 off.

Right now, it’s $150, bringing the price to $349 (regularly $499).

not a very mini deal

The iPad Mini sits in a funny spot among the iPad lineup. It’s not the cheapest iPad, as you might expect. It sits above the very plain-Jane-named iPad, which is often referred to as the iPad A16 to differentiate it from the iPad Air and iPad Pro models that slot in above it as higher-performance, higher-priced options.

The iPad Mini is more mid-tier, akin to the iPad Air M3. It has a P3 color space for a wider range of color than the base-level iPad’s sRGB color space and adds an anti-reflective screen coating to help cut down on glare under direct lighting.

It also has Wi-Fi 6E, a faster Wi-Fi protocol than the iPad’s Wi-Fi 6, as well as support for the Apple Pencil Pro, which the base-level iPad doesn’t support. Artists who sketch on their iPads might have reason to make their buying decision based on the latter feature alone.

The diminutive iPad Mini packs faster performance than the base-level iPad, with an Apple A17 Pro chip, which comes equipped with one more CPU and one more GPU core than the iPad’s A16’s five CPU cores and four GPU cores.

I’ve heard nothing yet about the next iPad Mini coming, so if you’ve been wanting the latest-generation, small-screened iPad, grab it before the price climbs back up.