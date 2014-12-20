Apple Pear Sauce Recipe

Ingredients
1 pound apples, peeled and roughly chopped
1 pound pears, peeled and roughly chopped
1/2 cup apple cider
1 cinnamon stick
4 tablespoons maple syrup
juice of 1/2 lemon
Directions
1. Place apples, pears, apple cider, cinnamon stick, and maple syrup in a heavy bottomed pot. Heat over a medium-low flame, stirring frequently so that fruit does not burn. Heat until fruit is very soft and falling apart, about 20-30 minutes.
2. Remove cinnamon stick and blend contents of pot using an immersion blender. Stir in lemon juice.
3. For a more delicate applesauce, press applesauce through a fine mesh sieve. Let cool and serve with latkes, yogurt, pancakes and more.
From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How-To Make Applesauce with Liz Alpern