Apple Pear Sauce Recipe

Ingredients

1 pound apples, peeled and roughly chopped

1 pound pears, peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 cup apple cider

1 cinnamon stick

4 tablespoons maple syrup

juice of 1/2 lemon

Videos by VICE

Directions

1. Place apples, pears, apple cider, cinnamon stick, and maple syrup in a heavy bottomed pot. Heat over a medium-low flame, stirring frequently so that fruit does not burn. Heat until fruit is very soft and falling apart, about 20-30 minutes.

2. Remove cinnamon stick and blend contents of pot using an immersion blender. Stir in lemon juice.

3. For a more delicate applesauce, press applesauce through a fine mesh sieve. Let cool and serve with latkes, yogurt, pancakes and more.

From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How-To Make Applesauce with Liz Alpern