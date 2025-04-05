Trivium Played Rock, Paper, Scissors With Crowd During Chaotic Show

As with any job, rock star-level musicians have their good days and bad days like anyone else. Florida-born metal band Trivium found themselves in the midst of a rough one during their set in Seattle this week, but instead of storming off like some of their peers might have done, they stayed and played Rock, Paper, Scissors with their fans.

In a hilarious coincidence, the show was on April 1 at Emerald City’s Paramount Theatre. At one point, the speakers just quit working, and that’s when the band started doing crowdwork to save the set before things spiraled out of control.

Videos by VICE

It worked because the crew was able to get things running again, and the band finished their show.

Trivium is currently out on a co-headlining tour with Bullet For My Valentine. The bands are each celebrating the 20th anniversary of important albums: Trivum’s Ascendancy and BFMV’s The Poison. Check out a full list of dates below.

Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, August Burns Red & Sylosis

4/4 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento Hard Rock Live

4/5 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

4/8 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

4/10 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

4/11 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theatre

4/12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

4/15 Dallas, TX Gilley’s South Side Ballroom

4/16 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

4/17 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, August Burns Red & Bleed From Within

4/19 St. Louis, MO The Factory

4/20 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

4/22 Ashwaubenon, WI EPIC Event Center

4/23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

4/25 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel- Showroom

4/26 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/27 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

4/29 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*

4/30 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/2 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/3 Laval, QC Place Bell

5/4 Toronto, ON Great Canadian Resort Theatre

5/6 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

5/7 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

5/9 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center

5/11 Nashville, TN The Pinnacle

5/13 Corbin, KY Corbin Arena

5/14 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

5/17 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/18 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater