Be a Little Sketchy, Buy This Apple Pencil Pro on Sale for $99

Typing on the iPad never felt comfortable to me. Typing on a phone, I can handle. Typing on a computer keyboard was, duh, second nature. But the iPad’s big, honkin’ keyboard was a nightmare when I had to type something out.

I only really fell in love with my iPad once I bought an Apple Pencil so that I could write on it as if I were writing in a notebook. You know what else I found? It’s pretty damn fun to draw using one.

An artist’s bff

I know, I know. People discovered this years ago, namely, artists and graphic designers. I’m neither. I’m just a goof with a plastic pencil that has no lead or ink and a run-of-the-mill tablet that has more computing power than NASA’s Apollo landing module.

Compared to those using the Apple Pencil USB-C, artists who use the Apple Pencil Pro to sketch and create graphics on their iPads will find that the Pencil Pro offers more control and micromanagement over their drawing.

Its greater ability to sense pressure and angle to create differing effects (more similar to the way in which a real-life pencil responds) allows for greater control in drawing.

Only certain iPads support the Pencil Pro. The iPad Pro line supports it, as do the iPad Air M2 and iPad Air M3. If you’re using the regular iPad line, such as the 11th-generation A16, you’ll have to settle for the Apple Pencil USB-C.

If all you’re doing is taking notes and using the Apple Pencil to navigate screens, you’ll be fine with the cheaper Apple Pencil USB-C, which tends to sell for $69 ($10 below its retail price).

But if you have an artistic streak and your iPad supports it, the Pencil Pro’s advantages are hard to pass up, especially when it’s on sale for $99.