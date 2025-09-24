Apple Seeks to Repent for FineWoven Fail With New TechWoven Cases

The minute I decided Apple’s much-hated FineWoven iPhone case was a lamentable piece of crap was the minute that I popped one onto my brand-new iPhone 15 Pro back in 2023.

Apple had discontinued its leather iPhone cases and shoved the textile FineWoven case at us across the metaphorical table like a drunk shoving change across the bar for a lousy tip. “Here, take this. It’s good enough for ya.”

Only it wasn’t good. The FineWoven cases had all the durability of cardboard shoes. Birds sang, and heavenly rays shone down on the day Apple discontinued them. Now with the introduction of another iPhone, the iPhone 17, Apple is releasing another new case, the TechWoven case, and at least this time, it promises it’ll hold up to normal use.

more textiles, again

Cast me as skeptical when I read that, like FineWoven, TechWoven will use an entirely recycled polyester fabric. The sides of the case are thermoplastic polyurethane. You know, rubber. Apple says it’s for better grip, but I’d wager that it’ll help protect the TechWoven case from long-term wear, too, since the case sides are major abrasion points.

Apple says TechWoven’s fabric is made of “multiple colored yarns (that) are woven together on a Jacquard loom, creating a dimensional texture with a rich depth of color.” Whew. That sounds more like the product tags on an expensive jacket in Nordstrom than a phone case.

There are two connection points on the case for attaching the $59 Apple Crossbody Strap, for hanging your iPhone around your shoulder. Aluminum buttons are a nice touch, too, as they afford a more tactile and reliable click than cases that simply cover the underlying iPhone’s buttons in leather, rubber, or cloth.

TechWoven is available in blue, purple, sienna, black, and green. Since it’s only been out for a few weeks, we’ve yet to be able to tell if the TechWoven will hold up to normal wear and tear, much less to abuse, than the FineWoven cases, although I’ll be watching and waiting for a follow-up in a few months.