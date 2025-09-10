Wanna Stream the MLS Cup Playoffs for $25? Apple TV Has a 70% Off Deal.

Major League Soccer’s 30 teams are duking it out in the final weeks of their seasons before the MLS Cup Playoffs kick off on October 22.

Since there’s little of the regular season left, Apple has slashed the price of MLS Season Pass from $99 per season (for non-Apple TV subscribers) to $29 (also for non-Apple TV subscribers). Apple TV subscribers also get a heavy discount, from $79 down to $25.

That includes the playoff games, though, so it’s a steal. What can I say? Watching sports is expensive, and this is the cheapest way into a complete major league sport viewing experience that I’ve seen.

added time

MLS games in the US are exclusive to Apple TV. That’s the streaming network, which you can watch on any streaming device, not the identically named Apple TV 4K streaming device. Yeah, life in the future is confusing.

It may sound like a pain that an entire major sports league is exclusive to one network, but it’s far easier than piecing together a spread of subscriptions to watch an entire NFL season, for example.

You’ve got a few options on how you want to get MLS Season Pass. There are the aforementioned full-season passes for both Apple TV subscribers and non-subscribers at $29 and $25, respectively, which includes the post-season.

You can also sign up for MLS Season Pass by paying monthly, but there’s no end-of-the-season discount for that. You can get it for $15 per month if you’re a non-Apple-TV-subscriber or $13 if you’re a subscriber, on top of your Apple TV subscription.

If you’re not already an Apple TV subscriber, you can grab a one-week free trial before it renews at full price. And then there’s always the option to pay for a full year of Apple TV for $99.