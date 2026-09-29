ARC Raiders Reward Pass Explained

ARC Raiders is fully revamping its unique seasonal progress and reward system to replace the Raider Decks with a more familiar Reward Pass system.

ARC Raiders Reward Passes Are The Evolution of Raider Decks

Screenshot: Embark

The Frozen Trial content update is right around the corner and, in addition to the other new content that will be arriving on October 8, players will also be able to explore the brand-new progression mechanic.

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Embark Studios is pitching Reward Passes as the natural evolution of Raider Decks, with some added benefits. This new progression mechanic will allow players to complete Feats to unlock unique and useful rewards coming with the Frozen Trail update: outfits, cosmetic items, gadgets, weapons, items, and Raider Tokens.

Part of the reason for the change is because players were accumulating Cred too quickly in the Raider Deck system. When a new Raider Deck released, many players were able to finish them right away thanks to the Cred they’d saved up.

“Reward Passes attempt to solve this by offering a more satisfying progression path designed to keep the journey engaging for longer. Reward Passes are also tied to the update they release with, allowing all players to experience the new items, weapons, and content by playing the game.”

The Frozen Trail content update will launch with two Reward Passes, the Frozen Trail Reward Pass and a Legacy Reward Pass. The Frozen Trail Pass contains 60 levels to progress, with both a Free and Premium option.

Free Pass – This track includes all the new base outfits, plus new cosmetic items, weapons, gadgets, items, and a total of up to 200 Raider Tokens.

– This track includes all the new base outfits, plus new cosmetic items, weapons, gadgets, items, and a total of up to 200 Raider Tokens. Premium Pass – This offers a little bit extra. With this option, players will unlock all the premium toggles, modifications, and colorways for the new outfits. It also contains exclusive legendary weapon stencils, hairstyles, and a total of up to 1,150 Raider Tokens. Two things to note: the Premium Pass doesn’t contain items that benefit gameplay (like weapons or gadgets) like the Free Pass does. Also, the Premium Pass can be obtained for 1,150 Raider Tokens, so completing it means earning back the currency it takes to obtain it.

The Legacy Pass combines all of the cosmetic rewards and Raider Tokens in Raider Decks into a single Free Pass. If you earned these in the past, they’ll be kept and remain unlocked in the Legacy Reward Pass. Progressing the Legacy Reward Pass will otherwise earn all the rewards you weren’t able to get your hands on in the old Raider Deck system.

It will be very interesting to see how the new progression system is received by the player base and how it continues to evolve in future updates based on feedback and performance.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more ARC Raiders news and updates.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.