Arc Raiders Servers Are Causing Players to Lose Loot After Highwinds Update

Many players are upset over Arc Raiders servers, as they are currently causing them to lose loot. Following the Highwinds update, users are complaining about constant crashes. However, according to Embark Studios, the Arc Raider server issues are the result of an ongoing DDoS attack.

Arc Raiders Server Issues Make the Game “Unplayable,” Players Say

The Highwinds Arc Raiders Update 1.13.0 has only been live for 24 hours, and it’s already having major issues. According to many players, the game is now in an unplayable state, as Arc Raiders servers are constantly crashing or lagging out.

The biggest problem, though, is that users are finding their characters stuck and unable to move. As a result, their session times out, and they lose their kit or loot. Some players are not even able to move from their launch point as the lag is that bad.

Embark Studios Warns Players About Arc Raiders Server Problems

The server issues became so bad that Embark Studios themselves cautioned players trying to jump into a game. “As of January 28, 2026, servers are now stabilizing. But we advise everyone to be careful while logging in. We are aware of the current server issues. The team is investigating, and we will keep you posted.”

Unfortunately, some players missed the Discord message and found themselves losing valuable loot while attempting to complete a match. Arc Raiders fans immediately took to social media to share their stories of broken matches and lost kits. However, many are warning other users not to log on until the server issues are fixed.

Update: Embark Studios says Arc Raiders Server issues are the result of a DDoS attack.

“Both Arc Raiders and THE FINALS have been under extensive coordinated DDoS attacks. The strike team has been working hard on mitigations and solutions to fix the problem. We are making good progress. But at this point in time the attacks are still ongoing.”

Arc Raiders Server Issues Spark Backlash Across Social Media

Angry Arc Raiders players took to social media sites like Reddit to vent their frustrations. “They should just take down the servers then. Leaving them up will just upset more people,” a user on the ArcRaiders subreddit wrote, for example.

Another user commented, “Just lost a ton of loot to this… got to extract with 2 minutes left despite not being able to play or move 90% of the match. Hornet and wasp down me while I’m literally teleporting all over the screen and helpless.” One player simply wrote, “Learned this the hard way like 20 minutes ago, lost a full kit because I couldn’t even sprint away from the extraction zone.”

Interestingly, many Arc Raiders players are calling on Embark Studios to just take the game’s servers completely down for emergency maintenance. Honestly, I don’t think this is a bad idea, considering that users are actively losing valuable loot and kits, as it appears to be permanent.

Players Call for Emergency Maintenance and Compensation

However, many users are also calling on Embark Studios to give them compensation for the Arc Raiders server issues. “A lot of players lost full kits because of server issues we couldn’t control. Any chance of gear restoration or a small compensation/apology gift to help offset those losses?”

Only time will tell if the lost loot can be returned to players, or if they will get a compensation gift in return. For now, though, Arc Raiders players should stay away from the game until Embark announces the servers are fixed.