Arc Raiders Update 1.17.0 Nerfs Stitcher & Kettle – Full Shrouded Sky Patch Notes

The Shrouded Sky Arc Raiders update is now live, and Embark Studios has brought many changes to the extraction shooter. From major weapon nerfs to significant item balances, this is the largest shakeup to the game’s meta. Here is everything in the Arc Raiders patch notes for the 1.17.0 update.

Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky has finally launched and includes some significant balances to the game. The biggest change is the Stitcher & Kettle being nerfed. Since the extraction shooter launched in October 2025, the two weapons have pretty much dominated PVP. However, after Arc Raiders Update 1.17.0, they are no longer the strongest guns in the game.

The other important change is that Wolfpack now requires a Rocketeer Drive to craft. This makes the powerful grenade a bit more difficult to obtain now. Considering it was many players’ “go-to” when taking down giant ARCs, this is a big deal. The Arc Raiders Update 1.17.0 is easily one of the largest meta shakeups to date.

For your convenience, here is everything included in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes for Shrouded Sky:

Weapon Nerfs & Buffs

Stitcher Reduced Headshot Multiplier from 2.5 to 1.75 Reduced Base Damage from 7 to 6.5 Increased Per Shot Dispersion by around 50% (Making it bloom faster)

Kettle Reduced Base Damage from 10 to 8.5

Venator Reduced Headshot Multiplier from 2.5 to 2 Reduced Base Damage from 9 to 8

Jupiter Improved ADS Magnification from ~1.9x to ~2.2x Improved Equip Time from 1.2s to 1.05s Improved Unequip Time from 0.9s to 0.75s

Aphelion Reduced Base Reload Time from 4.5s to 3.5s Reduced Time Between Shots from 0.9s to 0.7s Reduced Vertical Recoil by ca 50% Improved ADS Settle Speed by ca 35%



Item & Crafting

Deadline Value increased from 5,000 to 6,000. Trader price increased from 15,000 to 18,000. Added a new ARC part as a crafting cost.

Trailblazer Value increased from 1,600 to 2,200. Trader price increased from 4,800 to 6,600. Added a new ARC part as a crafting cost.

Wolfpack Value increased from 5,000 to 6,000. Added Rocketeer Driver as a crafting cost. Reduced Refined Explosive cost.

Vita Spray Value increased from 3,000 to 3,400. Added Tick Pod as a crafting cost.

Showstopper Value decreased from 2,200 to 2,100. Added Hornet Driver as a crafting cost. Changed crafting component from Advanced Electrical Components to Electrical Components.



ARC Parts sell value has been reduced to better reflect their crafting and progression uses.

Bugs & Fixes

Achievements

Fixed an issue where the “Blindsided” achievement sometimes did not trigger as intended on the first attempt.

Animation

Fixed various animation issues while vaulting.

Fixed an issue where some weapons didn’t drop magazines during reloads.

Fixed an issue where reattaching to a ladder after jumping could distort the climbing animation.

Polished equip animations for pistols and hand cannon to better match timing and reduce visual popping when switching from unarmed.

Improved arm and weapon positioning when swapping shoulders to prevent visual popping during the transition.

Fixed an issue where fall damage wouldn’t get applied if the player was in a knockback animation.

Polished low-health reaction animations for improved clarity.

Fixed weapon-shake animation incorrectly triggering indoors during freezing weather; it now only occurs outdoors.

ARC

Fixed an issue where Surveyors and Fireballs could open prematurely before stabilizing.

Reduced erratic movement of ARC parts when they are stuck to a looted item.

Hornets now keep their upper armor after being destroyed, making the lootable piece easier to distinguish from Wasps.

Fixed an issue where the Rocketeer sometimes would not shoot despite having a clear view of its target.

Reduced cases where the Sentinel’s shots could pass through geometry when its weapon clips into walls at very close range.

Audio

Limited bullet sound effects per trigger pull on burst weapons to the burst size to prevent extra shots from playing.

Reduced audio stuttering on lower-spec PCs for smoother, more consistent sound during gameplay.

Lowered non-radio voice volumes: in-game dialogue.

Fixed an issue where sliding on stairs or debris could cause audio stutters.

Scrappy has received your feedback about being too noisy, he will now try to cluck less frequently.

Reduced overall volume and rebalanced the menu SFX and music mix for a more comfortable Speranza experience.

Shortened one tube deployment music track that lingered for too long in session.

Birds perched on ziplines now screech with correct positional audio when startled.

Decreased audio occlusion / obstruction slightly across the board and especially for players .

Updated acoustic guitar music tracks.

Gameplay

Added a piano as an interactable object in the world.

Fixed an issue where interactions could be triggered from too far away, allowing players to open doors, start hatches, or loot items without being nearby.

Hold and continuous interactions now cancel when equipping another item or weapon.

Fixed an issue where players could become unable to move after being revived with a defib.

Prevented players from standing on or being carried by thrown grenades and other non-walkable items.

Added missing gamepad aim assist for Sentinels, Turrets, Shredders and Surveyors.

Disabled queuing for Practice Range while in a party to prevent matchmaking errors.

Fixed an issue where a downed raider’s body could block hatch extraction by triggering a search prompt.

Prevented enabling all NVIDIA Freestyle filters simultaneously to remove an unfair visual advantage.

You can now make purchases with seeds and free loadout augments even if your stash is overflowing.

General

General performance improvements.

Fixed some popping issues.

Fixed a crash when launching the game with DirectX 11.

Fixed a crash that could happen when traversing ziplines.

Maps

General

Fixed broken interactions near the top of certain ladders.

Fixed missing collision on several environment props to reduce clipping and unintended traversal.

General lighting fixes across different maps.

Buried City

The chance of finding rare loot in chimneys has been lowered slightly during Bird City map condition.

Stella Montis

Fixed multiple collision issues on Stella Montis (Lobby, Atrium, Loading Bay, Train Station tunnels, Seed Vault) to prevent players from reaching out-of-bounds areas using the ‘Unstuck’ function and to address shots coming from the Lobby ceiling.

Adjusted night lighting on Stella Montis to improve visibility in darker areas.

Improved night-time visibility at the Seed Vault extraction by adding local lighting.

Fixed an issue where lowered Spillway bridges still displayed an interaction prompt, interaction is now correctly disabled when the bridge is down.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to get on top of metro trains.

Blue Gate

Improved thunderstorm lighting for better visual clarity.

Fixed an issue where players could go out of bounds in the Blue Gate tunnels.

Utility

Pop Triggers and Spotter Relays can now be used in quick slots. The Spotter Relay can now be deployed as a trap that lures nearby ARC. The Pop Trigger can now be deployed to roll forward briefly before exploding.

Added a new Field craft item: Shaker instrument.

Adjusted Vita Spray so healing applies continuously while in use to prevent exploit cases.

Fixed an unintended behaviour with the Snaphook causing it to pull players after it had been cancelled.

Ziplines can no longer be placed on carryable objects.

Fixed Zipline placement on ARC remnants that could consume the item or leave it partially placed.

Mines, traps, and remote flares can no longer be placed on ziplines, or on other small deployables.

The T3 Tactical (Healing) Augment now correctly states that healing is applied instantly.

The latest Arc Raiders Update 1.17.0 turns the game’s meta on its head in a big way. For starters, by nerfing the Stitcher and Kettle, Embark Studios has balanced the game’s PVP gameplay. Both weapons were frequently used when engaging in combat against other players. These new changes will make PVP a little less dangerous than it used to be.

However, according to the Shrouded Sky Arc Raiders patch notes, the Toro and Bobcat have now become two of the most powerful items in the game. Just for comparison, here is how much Bobcat has been buffed compared to previous updates of the game.

VS Medium Shield, all Bodyshots Bobcat TTK: 1.271 New Stitcher TTK: 1.652 Old Stitcher TTK: 1.565



VS Medium Shield, all Headshots Bobcat TTK: 0.787 New Stitcher TTK: 1.13 Old Stitcher TTK: 0.783



As you can see, that’s a huge difference! The other major meta shakeup in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes the cost to craft the Wolfpack grenade. As I detailed earlier in the article, you will now need to obtain Rocketeer Drives. However, it should be pointed out that Rocketeer Drives can now be obtained on electrified husks or in electromagnetic storms.

Still, it’s a big enough change that it will have some players looking for an alternative. The Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update is now live and all the changes in these patch notes have now been rolled out in the extraction shooter.