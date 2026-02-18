Archaeologists Found Proof of 2,200-Year-Old War Elephants in Spain

Spain isn’t the first place you think of when you think of elephants. So, when researchers pulled a 10-centimeter elephant carpal bone from an Iron Age dig site at Colina de los Quemados, they figured it probably wasn’t someone’s pet.

More likely, they were looking at one of history’s most famous war machines.

In a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, a team led by University of Córdoba archaeologist Rafael Martínez Sánchez analyzed the bone, which was uncovered during 2020 excavations at a site suspected of being linked to the Second Punic War.

Radiocarbon dating places the animal between the late 4th and early 3rd century BCE, around the same era as Hannibal’s march of his army and 37 elephants from Carthage across the Alps to wage war against the Roman Republic in 218 BCE.

Evidence of Hannibal’s elephants has appeared in military lore, historical, if fanciful, tales, and frescoes. Actual hard archaeological evidence of them was nonexistent. Not so much as a single skeletal remains had been tied to his famous historical campaign until now.

Researchers compared the fossilized bone to those of modern Asian elephants and steppe mammoths, as well as to extinct mammoth species found across northern Eurasia during the early and middle Pleistocene. The structure confirmed it belonged to an elephant, but the specimen was too degraded for species-level identification. No usable markers survived the onslaught of time.

The evidence found at its dig site supports this theory. Artillery projectiles, coins, and ceramics all point to a violent conflict, and archaeologists say the destruction layer fits an emerging pattern associated with the Second Punic War.

While all evidence points to Hannibal’s elephants, there are some alternative explanations, just in case. Rome and its allies in the area later deployed elephants for various reasons, but those explanations don’t neatly align with all the evidence presented by these bones.

If this is indeed one of Hannibal’s elephants, it would finally give us the first tangible relic of the elephants that helped reshape Mediterranean history.