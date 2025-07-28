Are PS5 Games Coming to Xbox and Switch 2?

Despite rumors that Sony would start releasing PS5 games on Xbox, a gaming insider claims that isn’t the case. According to the new report, the PlayStation cross-platform initiative is much less exciting than we expected.

Sony Will mostly Release Live Service PS5 Games On Xbox

The rumor of PS5 games coming to Xbox was first sparked after players discovered a new job listing by Sony for a position called Sr Director, Multiplatform & Account Management. The description for the new position stated: “You will play a leadership role in executing the global commercial strategy for PlayStation Studios software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware. This includes Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile.”

However, according to prominent insider Shinobi602, players might have gotten ahead of themselves with the job listing. In a July 26 post on gaming forum ResetEra, Shinobi wrote: “People getting really carried away with that job listing.”

A user responded to his post, “I still think it’s probably safe to assume Sony thawing a bit on hard line exclusivity. Games as a Service titles coming later to Xbox if they make sense to. More stuff like Lego Horizon Adventures, smaller spin offs games can come to Switch, etc.”

Shinobi then replied, “Yes to these types of things.”

So while Sony is looking to bring some titles to Xbox and Switch 2, they won’t be mainline games. Basically, expect projects like Lego Horizon or Helldivers 2, and not God of War Ragnarok.

Which makes sense, since Sony still holds off on releasing their major titles on PC. It would be pretty surprising if they were to start dropping titles like The Last of Us on a competitor platform like Xbox.

Microsoft to Release Two Major Xbox Games On PlayStation 5

While it appears the rumor of Sony releasing PlayStation games on Xbox is not what we hoped, Microsoft is going in the complete opposite direction. According to new reports, Gears of War E-Day and State of Decay 3 are both being released on PS5. The latter is the bigger deal, since it’s not even out yet.

We don’t know yet if State of Decay 3 will have a staggered launch on PlayStation. But still, the fact that Microsoft may be planning to release a new title soon on PS5 is a pretty big deal. It marks a continued shift by the publisher to move away from exclusivity and embrace multi-platform software sales.

It also plays directly into Microsoft’s Game Pass model. On day one, Xbox subscribers can get the game essentially for free. However, if you want to play it on PlayStation, you will have to pay $70. The goal is to persuade Sony users to sign up for their subscription service in the long run.

While Sony isn’t fully embracing this strategy, it’s interesting to see them slowly dip their toes into it.