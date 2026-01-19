Are We All Slightly Dissociated Now? A Guide to Modern Numbness

Maybe you’re standing at an open fridge. Or maybe you drove home and realized you didn’t even remember the actual drive. Ten minutes might pass with zero memory of what happened. There are moments in life, seemingly more than ever, where our bodies are physically present, but our brains are out to lunch.

Clinicians call the bigger version of this dissociation. Depersonalization can feel like being detached from your own mind or body. Derealization can make the world around you feel unreal, like a Truman Show set built to resemble your life. The American Psychiatric Association describes both as forms of detachment that can range from brief episodes to something more persistent.

Videos by VICE

A field guide to modern numbness starts with the environments that train it.

Work That Never Ends

Burnout has a formal definition in the World Health Organization’s ICD-11. The WHO describes it as a syndrome tied to chronic workplace stress that hasn’t been successfully managed, with exhaustion, mental distance or cynicism, and reduced efficacy as core features. When work disguises “professionalism” as being on and available all the time, get ready for emotional shutdown.

Loneliness With Good Lighting

The U.S. Surgeon General warns that lacking social connection carries serious health risk and compares it to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. That doesn’t mean every solo night is a crisis. It means isolation has consequences even when the calendar looks full and the group chat keeps moving.

The Anxiety Baseline

CDC data puts “regular feelings of worry, nervousness, or anxiety” at 12.1 percent of U.S. adults. A nervous system that stays revved up for too long starts looking for an exit. Numbness can become that exit. Not a failure in personality or morals, just a brain trying to conserve power.

Autopilot Living

Days can flatten when your whole life is a checklist of things to do. Wake up. Work. Scroll. Sleep. Repeat. The brain responds by doing the bare minimum. Moments stop leaving lasting impressions, and whole stretches of time can disappear.

The Body’s Tell

Detachment doesn’t just stay in the head. It starts showing up in crappy quality sleep, shallow breathing, and a jaw that won’t unclench. Even the thought of breakfast can make you nauseous. These aren’t quirks. They’re signs stress has moved in and made itself comfortable.

Getting out of numbness doesn’t require a personality overhaul. But it does require change. Put the phone in another room for 20 minutes. Walk without listening to anything. Eat one meal without scrolling. Send one text that asks a real question. If detachment feels constant, interferes with daily life, or comes with panic, depression, or reliance on alcohol or drugs to feel normal, a clinician can help.

Modern life gives plenty of reasons to check out. The goal is learning how to be present without overwhelm.