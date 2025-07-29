Are You Ready for the Lion’s Gate Portal, AKA the Best Day to Manifest?

Looking to manifest a whole new life for yourself (or maybe just a few extra bucks to fund a dream vacation)? Well, you’re in luck: the most powerful day of the year for minfesting is just around the corner.

If you’re into astrology, you might have heard of the Lion’s Gate Portal, which is a cosmic alignment occurring on August 8 (8/8). Many astrologers believe this date brings incredibly powerful opportunities to call in your desires, find clarity, and evolve. And this year, it brings a unique twist.

“Expect old desires to resurface and new clarity to drop in,” Psychic Solas, a top-rated advisor at Psychic Source, told VICE. “In 2025, the Lion’s Gate Portal centers less on attracting what you want and more on choosing what genuinely aligns with who you are now.”

Want to use this date to your advantage? Here’s everything you need to know about the Lion’s Gate Portal.

What Is the Lion’s Gate Portal?

The Lion’s Gate Portal, which “opens” each year on August 8, is an astrological event/alignment of the star Sirius with Earth and Orion’s Belt. All the while, the Sun is in Leo, which in and of itself brings a powerful, creative energy. This means you might feel a bit more fiery and restless than usual.

Not to mention, this all occurs on 8/8—and if you’re into numerology at all, you know that 8 is the number for abundance and karma. It’s the perfect time to manifest your dreams and visualize what true success looks like to you.

“The Lion’s Gate Portal opens a rare energetic doorway,” Solas said. “8/8 carries a vibration of spiritual strength, infinite potential, and alignment with your soul’s purpose. This isn’t about chasing material goals. It’s about stepping into who you’re truly meant to be.”

Solas also pointed out that this day is ideal for setting intentions and gaining clarity in certain areas of your life. If you’ve been struggling with self-doubt or uncertainty, this date provides the opportunity to reflect, reassess, and re-align with your highest good.

Celebrating the Lion’s Gate Portal

You don’t need to do anything fancy to take advantage of the Lion’s Gate Portal. According to Solas, there are a few simple ways to take advantage of August 8’s potent energy.

Get Still, Get Honest

When you sit quietly with yourself and allow your inner voice to speak without judgment or shame, what do you hear? Are you willing to listen?

“Write down what you really want—not what looks good on paper, but what feels soul-aligned,” Solas recommended.

Even if you believe this goes against the status quo or opposes everything you’ve ever been taught to want, allow yourself to dream big and explore your personal desires.

Release the Noise

Don’t let anyone else’s opinion or perspective overpower your own. Only you know what is best for you.

“Let go of distractions, doubts, or emotional clutter,” Solas said. “This is a time for energetic cleanup.”

You can do this in whatever way feels most comfortable for you, whether it’s meditating or cleansing your space.

Speak It Out Loud

Sometimes, vocalizing your desires can help bring them into fruition. If you want something, don’t be afraid to ask for it.

“Manifestation on 8/8 is powerful when spoken,” Solas said. “Say your truth with clarity and emotion.”

Avoid Forcing

No matter how much you might want something, forcing or rushing it will never secure its place in your life.

“This isn’t about pushing. It’s about receiving and aligning,” Solas noted. “Let the universe meet you halfway.”