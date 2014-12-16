Art Imitators Recreate Famous Paintings IRL

While the two photos above might look identical, upon closer examination, one might realize the subtle differences between the right and the left sides—namely, that the iconic image on the left is of Frida Kahlo’s classic self-portrait, Thinking About Death, while the image on the right features a man with a fake unibrow and a paper collar taped to his shirt.

The recreation is the latest in a series masterminded by coworkers Francesco Fragomeni and Chris Limbrick, a photographer and a web designer, repsectively, whose mutual appreciation for the fine arts led them to recreate Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam in real life. The art direction bug must have spread throughout the Squarespace office they work in, however, as a friendly competition developed around their IRL paintings. The fruits of this labor are documented on the Fools Do Art Tumblr and Instagram, wherein renditions of da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Picasso’s The Old Guitarist, Magritte’s The Son of Man, and many more, have been re-immortalized by a growing cast of characters in sombreros, horse masks, and assorted office supplies.

The only rule? “All props must be things found in the office and all editing must be done on a phone (Android or iPhone),” they write. Fragomeni and Limbrick are currently accepting suggestions for their next recreations, which can be submitted via Instagram. Below, check out more of the duo’s recent work:

“The Son of Man” by Renee Magritte, via

“Girl with the Pearl Earring” by Johannes Vermeer, via

“Mona Lisa” by Leonardo DaVinci, via

“The Old Guitarist” by Pablo Picasso, via

“Napoleon Crossing the Alps” by Jaques Louis-David, via

H/t Design Taxi

