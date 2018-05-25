A$AP Rocky Drops New Album ‘TESTING’ feat Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, More

A$AP ROCKY’S NEW ALBUM TESTING IS FINALLY HERE. It feels like we’ve been waiting a while (it hasn’t; At Long Last A$AP came out three years ago to the day tomorrow, and TESTING was only announced, like, in January) but Rocky’s third studio album is finally out in the world. Fifteen tracks long, we’ve already heard the Moby-sampling “A$AP Forever” and “Distorted Records”, which were both performed on Fallon earlier this year. The album also includes collaborations with Frank Ocean (on the Lauryn Hill-sampling “Purity”), FKA Twigs, Skepta, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, Dev Hynes and French Montana. Listen the full record below:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/3MATDdrpHmQCmuOcozZjDa

In the lead-up to TESTING, Rocky participated in a strange, live-streamed performance art piece at Sotheby’s, where he unveiled the album’s artwork, and did an interview with Complex where he discussed TESTING, art and collaboration. Post-TESTING, Rocky will perform at a string of European summer festivals, before heading to Australia for Listen Out Festival.

