New Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake Leak Could Provide a Release Date Clue

Although an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake or remaster hasn’t been officially revealed yet, it is quickly becoming the worst kept secret in gaming. Another leak, this time in the form of an art book listing on Amazon, just arrived and may offer a new hint about the game’s release window.

Art of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remaster Amazon Listing

Screenshot: Amazon

After the most recent structuring at Ubisoft, which included the cancellation of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake after a lengthy development, many Assassin’s Creed fans were likely worried about the future of the stealth-action franchise. Despite initial concerns, inside sources suggest that the long-rumored Black Flag remaster was not included in the list of cancelled projects.

Despite that reassurance, Ubisoft still has yet to actually confirm the game. The company has interacted with some social media posts featuring leaked merchandise related to the project, which seems to be a bit of a soft confirmation. Some keen-eyed gamers spotted a new listing on Amazon this week that seems to further suggest the project is getting closer to crossing the finishing line.

The listing on Amazon for the Art/Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remaster doesn’t include a full description or any preview art, but it does list a publisher, price, and release date. The publisher, Titan Books, has worked on many previous Assassin’s Creed art books, which could be an indicator that the listing is legit and just went up early.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

That said, it could also be a misdirect aimed at capitalizing on the hype surrounding the impending reveal of the game. The book includes two potential mistakes that could be red flags in terms of legitimacy. First, the title is missing the apostrophe in ‘Assassin’s.’ Additionally, the project has been rumored to be a full remake, not just a remaster.

If the listing is legitimate, then the March 24, 2026 release date could provide some insight about game’s possible release window. Art books don’t always drop on the same date that the game arrives necessarily, but it would likely be within the same season. Art books often include some spoilers and additional character and setting notes and details, so it makes sense to not release any of that before the game itself gets a chance to shine.

Regardless of whether the art book is real or not, it is worth considering whether Ubisoft may be planning a shadow drop for the Black Flag Remake. It does seem very strange that the project hasn’t been officially announced yet, despite all of the leaks, and one explanation could be that Ubisoft is hoping to build up hype by announcing the project and then immediately making it available for purchase.

At this time, there is still no official confirmation or release date for the rumored Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remastered project.