Astronaut Captures Photos of Earth’s Great Wonders from Space

44 years ago to the day, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard, Stuart Roosa, and Edgar Mitchell looked down at Earth from the surface of the moon. Now, Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is looking at our pale blue dot every day from her post on the International Space Station and capturing sweeping images of unique geological formations and historical locations. From the Vredefort Dome, near Johannesburg in South Africa, to the Hospicio Cabañas in Guadalajara, Mexico, to a number of official UNESCO World Heritage Sites, these are locales that are breathtaking to visit, and astounding when seen from Cristoforetti’s orbital vantage point.

The Statue of Liberty of the coast of New York City, NY is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Grand Canyon

Shark Bay, Australia, UNESCO World Heritage Site

Stromboli Volcano, Italy

The Red Sea, Egypt

Vradeford Dome, South Africa, UNESCO World Heritage Site

Rapa Nui, aka Easter Island, UNESCO World Heritage Site

Via New Scientist

