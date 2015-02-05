Astronaut Captures Photos of Earth’s Great Wonders from Space

44 years ago to the day, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard, Stuart Roosa, and Edgar Mitchell looked down at Earth from the surface of the moon. Now, Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is looking at our pale blue dot every day from her post on the International Space Station and capturing sweeping images of unique geological formations and historical locations. From the Vredefort Dome, near Johannesburg in South Africa, to the Hospicio Cabañas in Guadalajara, Mexico, to a number of official UNESCO World Heritage Sites, these are locales that are breathtaking to visit, and astounding when seen from Cristoforetti’s orbital vantage point.
Via New Scientist
Videos by VICE
Related:
For The First Time Ever, See Photos Of The European Space Agency’s Headquarters
Slow Factory Makes Cosmic Scarves From Space Satellite Photos
Amazing Long Exposure Photographs Taken From Space
Planning A Trip To Outer Space? Stop By The Intergalactic Travel Agency