Australia’s Illegal Tobacco Trade Is Booming

Australian police have made some of the biggest illegal tobacco, cigarette and vape seizures on record this month amid a turf war between retailers that has seen several Melbourne shops firebombed.

The Australian Border Force’s annual report published last week found the number and value of tobacco seizures has surged alongside a surge in firebombings and shootings that are suspected to be linked to Australia’s underground tobacco trade.

The ABF seized more than 2,000 tonnes of tobacco in 2022-23, up from 1,600 tonnes the previous year.

In Melbourne alone, Victoria Police executed 36 search warrants in two days last week – 34 at retail outlets and two at residential properties – as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime syndicates linked to illicit tobacco.

In those searches, police seized 53,147 vapes with a street value of over $1.5 million, 712,385 cigarettes and more than a tonne of loose-leaf tobacco.

Victoria Police are also currently investigating about 30 incidents of violence that are suspected to be linked to the illegal tobacco trade.

The most recent incident occurred on Wednesday morning when a store in Melbourne’s north was set alight for the second time this year.

The government is committing resources to cracking down on tobacco products at the moment, mostly vapes, which is a booming industry.

In its report, the ABF said it remained “committed to supporting the government’s efforts to crack down on illicit tobacco, which is viewed by organised crime as a low-risk, high-reward venture”.

See more from Australia Today on vice.com and on TikTok.

Aleksandra Bliszczyk is the Deputy Editor of VICE Australia. Follow her on Instagram.