The Avalanches Will Release New Music Within The Next Twelve Hours, Seriously, It’s Real This Time

The Avalanches, the only band whose reunion you should care about, are officially reuniting. The second half of May has involved a steady trickle of teasers and hints from the Australian group about the follow-up to their seminal 2000 LP Since I Left You. That’s meant revelations of festival appearances, a trailer for a documentary with no release date, and a telephone number that, when called, would play you a clip of a new song called “Subways.”

But now there’s something very real and very tangible. Or at least there’s about to be. Zane Lowe just announced on his Beats 1 show that there will be new music from the group “at some point in the next 12 hours.” Oh, and, “you will hear the first new interview with Tony and Robbie aka the Avalanches” at midnight EST tonight. There’s a trailer for the interview and everything.

It’s real, guys. It’s actually happening.

Alex Robert Ross is stoked. Follow him on Twitter.