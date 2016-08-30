Avid Dancer Serving Up the Real Talk with “You Only Like Me with the Lights Out”





We’ve been keeping an ear on Avid Dancer since way back in 2014 when we premiered the scuzzy swaggering “I Wanna See You Dance.” Then we gave “I Feel It” some love a year later—lifted from his debut LP 1st Bath. Jacob Dillan Summers was in a pretty skippy mood back then, and hey, now it’s 2016 and time to check in on our favorite ex-marine-turned-pop singer.

“You Only Like Me with the Lights Out” is a heartcrusher. But you knew that from the title, right? Ever been in that situation? They don’t wanna hold your hand walking down the street. They never invite you to meet their friends. Snuggling? Wanna spoon? In your dreams! And yet you keep coming back because the heat between the sheets is just too good, and that’s a kind of love right? Nope. It. Is. Not. Wake up! Make some coffee and walk out the door with their mug in your hand.

“I wrote and demoed You Only Like Me With The Lights Out on Christmas Day a couple years ago in my friend’s basement apartment in Los Angeles,” explains Summers. “I was worried I wouldn’t like the studio version because I was so in love with the demo.”

Absolutely zero insight on the lyrics then, so you’ll have to make of it what you will, but know this: Great orgasms don’t keep you warm at night.

“You Only Like Me with the Lights Out” is out on September 2nd.

Kim Taylor Bennett should take her own advice. She’s on Twitter.