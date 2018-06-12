London Cafe Happily Ruins Our Day by Serving Cereal in an Avocado Carcass

In what’s either a tongue-in-cheek troll of the internet’s avocado hysteria or the latest of many attempts to appease the vegan mob, London’s Cereal Killer Cafe announced on Twitter Friday they’re now selling all their vegan cereal out of avocado shell bowls.

So here it is! We’re now selling our vegan range straight out of avocado shells. We wanted to cut down our water usage and waste so reusing the avocado shell was the best way to support our vegan friends #Vegan #veganfood #veganfortheanimals pic.twitter.com/qG1LtTvGv3 — Cereal Killer (@CerealKillerUK) June 8, 2018

Avocados have quickly become the WD-40 of food—a sort of cure-all for all things culinary. Bored with your overpriced lattes? Pour them into avocado carcasses. Bland toast giving you nightmares? Create an entire culture surrounding avocado toast. Vegan cereal just not, well, vegan enough? Serve it in an avocado shell.

Of course avocados are a thing—they should be! They’re delicious, full of healthy fats, and go with pretty much everything. But, c’mon, cereal? It’s a stretch. The cafe claims that using avocado shells as bowls will cut their water usage, but that seems a little sketchy to me. Like, are they washing these avocado skins before they pour, or are we having cereal with green milk? And if they do wash out the avocado shells, wouldn’t that require the same, or even more water than washing a bowl? (Because I seriously doubt avocado shells are dishwasher-friendly.)

Twitter had a few things to say about Cereal Killer Cafe’s vegan dishware:

People are kicking off about #LoveIsand when the real abomination is the fact that a. A cereal cafe exists and b. THEY USE AVOCADO SKINS FOR BOWLS https://t.co/GtB4IxMQp5 — Dulcie (@DulcieWilkinson) June 11, 2018

“We got any bowls?”

“Loads of bowls. We’re a cereal cafe.”

“Are they vegan bowls?”



[beards are stroked]



“GATHER THE AVOCADO SHELLS.” pic.twitter.com/oZJTDRbnkx — We Want Plates 🍽 (@WeWantPlates) June 10, 2018

This is a joke right? A rye comment on the ludicrous affected lack of self awareness of hipster culture? https://t.co/f0rPR215Je — Dallas Campbell (@dallascampbell) June 11, 2018

It’s probably a joke. It has to be a joke, right? A viral, public-relations-win-for-the-ages troll that will probably help Cereal Killer Cafe keep selling its expensive bowls of cereal to Londoners for a pricy £3.50 ($4.70 USD) per large bowl. We can only hope.