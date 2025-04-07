Bali Introduced Rules Against ‘Misbehavior’ and Menstruation

Bali is cracking down on bad tourist behavior, and the latest rules are raising a few eyebrows. Probably a few eyebrows into the next dimension. Among the do’s and don’ts for visitors? Don’t be drunk, don’t be disrespectful, and—if you’re menstruating—sorry, you can’t visit temples.

Yes, according to new guidelines published by Love Bali, an official government-backed site aimed at enforcing tourism policies, menstruating tourists are now banned from sacred temples. The reason? Menstrual blood is considered “dirty” and believed to “make the temple become impure.”

“According to stories passed down from generation to generation,” the Visit Bali site warns, “there are negative effects if you are determined to enter the temple during menstruation. Many women experience pain and faint while in the temple. Reportedly, there are also mystical events that can befall menstruating women in temples, such as possession.” Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, your period might trigger natural disasters for the whole village. Tale as old as time.

How temple officials will enforce this rule—or even attempt to check—is unclear. But it’s part of a broader attempt to rein in what Bali officials call “misbehaving tourists,” a term that’s been thrown around more frequently as the island deals with the impacts of overtourism.

In 2024, Bali welcomed over 6.3 million international tourists, surpassing its pre-pandemic peak. And with the surge in visitors has come a surge in problems: swearing at locals, climbing sacred trees naked, and treating temples like TikTok backdrops. Authorities have had enough.

Alongside the period ban, new rules require tourists to dress appropriately, especially when visiting temples or public spaces. Only worshippers in traditional Balinese attire are allowed into temple areas. Aggressive or rude behavior? Also banned. And if you don’t pay the new tourist levy? Expect to be turned away from attractions—or worse, face legal consequences under Indonesian law.

Some of the rules make sense. Don’t be an entitled jerk. Respect local culture. Wear clothes. But banning menstruating women from religious spaces in the name of spiritual hygiene and disaster prevention? That one’s not sitting right with a lot of people.

Bali wants more respectful visitors, and cultural traditions are important. Fair. But this latest rule feels like something that belongs in the 1600s, not 2025.