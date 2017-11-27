Balsamic Baked Pears Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
4 Bosc or Anjou pears, halved and cored
5 tablespoons|95 ml balsamic vinegar 94 grams|3 ¼ ounces
1 cup|250 ml honey
8 ounces|215 grams goat cheese, crumbled
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Arrange a single layer of pear halves on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, drizzle with the vinegar, and return to the oven to bake for another 5 minutes.
- Transfer the pears to a serving platter and drizzle with honey. Sprinkle the goat cheese evenly over the tops, and finish with a few grinds of pepper.
