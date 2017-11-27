Balsamic Baked Pears Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 Bosc or Anjou pears, halved and cored

5 tablespoons|95 ml balsamic vinegar 94 grams|3 ¼ ounces

1 cup|250 ml honey

8 ounces|215 grams goat cheese, crumbled

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange a single layer of pear halves on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, drizzle with the vinegar, and return to the oven to bake for another 5 minutes. Transfer the pears to a serving platter and drizzle with honey. Sprinkle the goat cheese evenly over the tops, and finish with a few grinds of pepper.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.