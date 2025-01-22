Bayside Announce 25th Anniversary ‘Errors Tour’

Queens, New York rockers Bayside are hitting the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a tour across the US.

25 Years Of Bayside: The Errors Tour is a celebratory run consisting of 3 legs throughout 2025. Supporting them on the road will be Sincere Engineer (leg 1), Smoking Popes (leg 2), and The Sleeping (leg 3).

Fans will have the opportunity to see the punk stalwarts perform two nights, two different sets in each city, highlighting songs from across Bayside’s extensive discography.

Night 1: songs from Sirens and Condolences, Self-Titled, The Walking Wounded, and Shudder.

Night 2: songs from Killing Time, Cult, Vacancy, Interrobang, and There Are Worse Things Thing Being Alive.

“This tour means so much to us,” says frontman Anthony Raneri. “It’s a celebration of our early years and more recent years, but also a kick-off of the next 25 years. It’s a chance for us to go out and play all the favorites from every record that everyone loves but also give us enough time to get to deep cuts on all the records that we aren’t always able to.”

Pre-sale tickets for all shows, including VIP packages are available now by clicking here: bayside.shofetti.com, with general on-sale this Friday, January 24th at 12pm ET.

See below for the full list of 25 Years Of Bayside: The Errors Tour concert dates.

with Sincere Engineer:

3/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

3/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

4/1 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

4/2– Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

4/4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

4/5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

4/6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/7 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/9 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

4/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

With Smoking Popes:

6/6 – Denver, CO @ Summit Theater

6/7 – Denver, CO @ Summit Theater

6/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

6/9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

6/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

6/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

6/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

6/14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

6/16 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

6/17 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

6/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

6/20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

6/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

6/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

6/24 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

6/25 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

6/27 -Austin, TX @ Emo’s

6/28 -Austin, TX @ Emo’s

With The Sleeping:

9/6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

9/7 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

9/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

9/9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

9/11 – Nashville, TN @ Main Stage at Eastside Bowl

9/12 – Nashville, TN @ Main Stage at Eastside Bowl

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

9/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

9/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

9/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

9/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

9/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount