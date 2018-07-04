BBQ Chicken Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the ranch dressing:

½ cup|125 ml buttermilk

½ cup|125 ml mayonnaise

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon mustard powder

½ teaspoon dried basil

1 tablespoon finely chopped chives

for the salad:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons canola oil

¼ cup|60 ml barbecue sauce, plus more for serving

8 ounces|240 grams iceberg lettuce, thinly sliced

5 ½ ounces|156 grams butter lettuce

½ cup|88 grams cooked black beans

2 ears corn, kernels removed

½ jicama, peeled and cut into ¼-inch cubes

4 ounces|100 grams grated Monterey Jack cheese

2 vine-ripe tomatoes, diced

8 basil leaves, thinly sliced

2 sprigs cilantro, chopped

1 scallion, thinly sliced

2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced

2 ounces|57 grams tortilla strips or chips

lime wedges, to serve

Directions

Make the dressing: Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the salad: Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until cooked through, 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 10 minutes before cutting into ½-inch cubes. Cool slightly, then toss with the barbecue sauce. To plate the salad, divide the lettuces among 4 bowls. Top each with the remaining ingredients. Drizzle with the ranch dressing and barbecue sauce and serve with lime wedges. Alternatively, toss all the ingredients in a large bowl with half of the ranch dressing. Divide among 4 bowls and drizzle with more ranch and barbecue sauce.

