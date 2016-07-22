Be Happy! Rejoice! Celebrate! Here’s D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty’s Video for “Broccoli”

We can argue all we want about what the song of the summer might be, but can we just admit that nothing will ever make us happier than Lil Yachty and D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli”? It’s already the number one song on Soundcloud; now make it the number one song in your heart, thanks to the video, the triumphantly silly visual aid that a song with lines like “I’m a dirty dog I did it sleazily” deserves.

It takes the traveling piano of Vanessa Carlton’s “Thousand Miles” video as inspiration, adds lots of twerking, and ties it all together with Yachty playing a red toy flute like he’s fucking Mozart (Wait did Mozart play the flute? Who’s the magic flute guy? Is Yachty better than Mozart? So many questions!).

Videos by VICE

Life will never get better than it is while watching this video. This is what pure joy looks like:

Join in the fun, courtesy of directors Nathan R. Smith and Hidji Films. Feel the warm summer breeze and let the soft trills of Yachty’s flute serenade you as you bask in the sunlight. Be happy. Celebrate. Your time is now. Watch the video for “Broccoli” below:

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.