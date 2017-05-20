Beer-garita Recipe

Servings: 12

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

18 ounces|510 ml tequila

12 ounces|340 ml fresh lime juice

6 ounces|170 ml triple sec

6 (12-ounce|340- ml) bottles Corona

Directions

In a large punch bowl filled with crushed ice, combine the tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and 3 bottles of corona. Throw in some lime wheels and straws and fancy umbrellas if you got them, then quickly flip the remaining 3 beers into the punch bowl. As you drink the punch, lift the bottles slightly to release more beer into the punch.

