Before Hearing One Song, Gucci Mane Signed Young Thug

​In a recent interview for his XXL cover with Young Thug, Gucci Mane​ revealed that he signed Thug​ to 1017 Brick Squad Records before ever hearing a song from him. Gucci details reconnecting with fellow Atlanta rapper, PeeWee Longway, who he’d known from the streets and signed because his like for him as a person. His signing of Thug was similar after Longway brought him along to the studio for a session.

“When Pewee [Longway] got to the studio, Peewee brought Thug and two other guys… Peewee is like ‘Gucci listen, they hard, they’re the ones who got me to start rapping, sign them!’ I had a bag with some money and got $25,000 out and I signed Thug right there. Never even heard a song from him … I value Peewee’s opinion so much … From that day on, Thug didn’t leave the studio, he spent the night there. He’d have 30 people in the studio, but he’d never leave.”

“I didn’t really know what I had with Thug, I was just taking a chance,” Gucci explained. “A week later I was like ‘oh, he’s a star.’ Once we did [a] video, and I seen Thug doing the video, I’m like ‘he a star, he outta here,’ and I started putting more focus on him.”

Gucci also discussed how far he’s come since his first XXL cover, how he’s adjusted to rap’s new generation and how life’s been since coming home from prison.

Watch the full interview below:

