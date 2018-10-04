Bernie Sanders Saved a Girl’s Life by Yelling ‘Please Get Out of the Street!’

On Wednesday, DC law student Amy Currotto announced to the world in a Facebook post, “BERNIE SANDERS I KID YOU NOT STOPPED ME FROM GETTING HIT BY A CAR ON MY WAY TO MY GUITAR LESSON.” Her alleged near-death experience and subsequent selfie with the Vermont senator quickly went viral, and like a lot of people, we here at VICE had about 200 questions: Did he vault over a moving car, dodging traffic at superhuman speed to whisk her away from danger? Did he throw himself in front of her, raising a single palm to some bus driver inches away from mowing her down? Could he have sprinted out into the street, scooped her into his arms, and carried her to safety, Spiderman-style?

Luckily, we were able to reach Currotto to find out more about her close brush with death and the details surrounding Sanders’s valiant rescue operation. The 26-year-old said she was crossing the street on her way to a guitar lesson near the Capitol and, apparently distracted, accidentally waltzed right into oncoming traffic. That’s when Sanders stepped in.

“Bernie Sanders was right behind me and was like, ‘Ma’am, ma’am, please get out of the street!’” Currotto told VICE. “Which I embarrassingly did not do immediately, because I was mostly stunned it was Bernie Sanders.”

Currotto said Sanders “seemed concerned” that she was basically frozen while a bunch of oncoming cars rushed toward her, and “continued to ask me back onto the sidewalk” until she finally regained her composure and managed to walk over to him.

“Afterwards, I asked him if I could take a selfie, and he obliged,” Currotto said. “It all happened probably within 20 seconds, so it was very fast. After we took the picture, he ran off toward the Senate as a crowd of people began to form… It was crazy.”

Well, there you have it: When he’s not lecturing from an ice cream tub, trying to take down his archnemesis Jeff Bezos, or using brilliant visual aids on the Senate floor, Bernie Sanders is saving lives, one polite request at a time. Your move, Cory Booker.

