The Best Mattresses for Sex, According to (Real Horny) Reviewers

The first mattress I owned as an adult was barely fit for sleeping, let alone smashing. The foam slab had been left behind by the last tenant of my apartment, and was a color that my roommates and I called “Old Man Gruyère.” Needless to say, I didn’t have a lot of sex that year.

These days, I own home goods with more sex appeal (and aren’t possible health code violations). I have faux fur throws for winter, and a wrought iron candle snuffer; I circulate my seasonal house robes, and I invested in a sturdy bed frame that doesn’t rattle or shake during sex. Most importantly, I found the best type of mattress for sex with a little help from the esteemed, horned-up forums of Reddit. As one commentator in this r/Mattress subreddit discussion titled, “Serious: Best mattress for sex?” explains, “Continuous coil has a lot of rebound, [which] really helps with finding a rhythm”; Another Reddit forum commentator explained that, “Latex is the best, [and] most similar to innerspring in the more bounce to the ounce area. Let’s be real though, the best sex is had on hotel mattresses.”

All of this makes sense. I failed high school physics, but even I understand that it is better to have a mattress that gives a little bounce back when you thrust, which is not the strong suit of a memory foam. That’s not to say a memory foam slab will make your sex life worse, but it will make it more of a work out, whereas a hybrid coil situation will make you feel capable of Cirque du Soleil sexual acrobatics while providing you with that signature foam squish and comfort.

If all of this speaks to your mood board for going to Pound Town, let’s find you the best mattress for sex according to the laws of physics and real, horny online reviewers.

Casper Hybrid

Casper is one of the most GOATed aesthetic sleep companies thanks to its high quality mattress materials and ability to stay ahead of the curve with product design (remember its comfier-than-my-couch dog bed?). According to this r/Mattress subreddit, the brand’s signature hybrid mattress is great for sex because it pairs springs and foam for equal parts squish and bounce. As one Redditor writes, “[It’s] great at both isolating movement for sleep and being very responsive for sex. It’s a surprisingly good combo.” Plus, it’s made with Casper’s AirScape Technology, which is designed to increase airflow so that you’re only getting hot and sweaty when you want to.

Purple RestorePremier Hybrid

Long have we heard the legends about the power of the “Purple 4,” otherwise known as Purple’s RestorePremier Hybrid mattress. As a commentator in the “Great mattress types for sex??” subreddit writes, “Purple has since buried it [in the site], but they used to have a dedicated page. [It is] referred to as ‘the baby making mattress.’” The USA-made mattresses combine a deep, cradling sense of pressure relief thanks to their breathable foam material, and are paired with “individually responsive” foam-topped coils that support every nook and cranny of your body, which is then topped off with a layer of its GelFlex Grid material for more controlled support. So, quite the layer cake, but this is an item you spend half of your life (and hopefully more, once you start boning like a champion). The queen sized mattress isn’t cheap, but it can be financed for $98 a month and includes complimentary sheets.

Saatva Latex Hybrid

Latex is another buzzword around the “best mattresses for sex” forums to keep in mind, and it’s a key component of Saatva’s Latex Hybrid mattress. As one Redditor writes in this r/Mattress subreddit, “[Latex is] pressure relieving but also supportive. It pushe[s] back a little, where memory foam just feels… dead.” Saatva has been popular with VICE editors for some time thanks to its cooling materials and white glove delivery options, and the brand’s queen-sized hybrid mattress combines a hand-tufted hybrid innerspring center with organic natural latex for a more “buoyant, cooling comfort.” Cop it while it’s $650 off.

Sleep Number smart beds

Another Redditor in this sex mattress forum sings the praises of adjustable Sleep Number smart beds. “We have a Sleep Number,” they write, “[and it] allows you to adjust the firmness. Raise it up to 100 for sex, drop it back to 75 for sleeping.” The site is having a sale this week, and is offering discounts of $400 off its P6 smart bed—which feature twice the amount of ceramic gel to release built-up heat for better cooling—and $500 off the i10 smart bed, a 13-inch frame that packs four times the amount of cooling ceramic gel and the brand’s most generous combination of pressure-relieving layers. Plus, both mattresses are adjustable via the smartphone application, so truly never have to leave your bed.

The best budget mattresses for sex

Zinus not only makes one of our favorite, sturdy bed frames for sex, but it makes a hybrid spring and dense foam mattress with glowing ratings on Amazon from over 9,600 reviewers. One of the biggest boner killers in foam mattresses is the way in which they can sag and wear down over time, but this 10-inch beast holds up. As one reviewer writes, “My wife and I have had this mattress for over a year now, and can say with confidence [that] it is still firm and has no sags or dips.” Bring it home while it’s 47% off.

As one Amazon reviewer writes about this 4.5-star average rated hybrid mattress, “It’s spring, not sponge,” which is what makes it excellent for all of your swashbuckling sexcapades. The foam and spring mattress is extra thicc at 12-inches in height, and packs a bonus, marshmallow-esque topper for those who want a little extra squish.

Here’s to beds that get the (rim) job done like a champ. Next up: Sex pillows.

