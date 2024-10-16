The 7 Best Shilajit Supplements That (Might) Help You Live Longer

Us humans have always been obsessed with preserving our youthful vitality. Where explorers once crossed the globe to hunt for the Fountain of Youth, we now sit on our phones and scour the web for products that promise to preserve—and possibly extend—our health. Recently, Shilajit—a sticky, black brown substance that comes from rocks in the Himalayas—is getting its turn in the spotlight for its supposed boost to our vitality.

While it’s catching the public eye right now, Shilajit is not a new supplement by any means: in fact, it has long been associated with ayurvedic medicine and has been used by humans for centuries. The scientific community has studied Shilajit as well. In a 2012 paper in the International Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, it is written that “Recent investigations point to an interesting medical application [of Shilajit] toward the control of cognitive disorders associated with aging, and cognitive stimulation.”

Whether you’re enaged in the Sisyphean task of delaying aging or you simply want to keep your body and brain healthy, here are some of the best Shilajit supplements to try.

a quick look at the best shilajit supplements

your guide to Shilajit

If you’re like, ew, I don’t want to consume sticky mountain resin, I hear you loud and clear. When searching for the best Shilajit supplements, my biggest priority was hunting down products that made consuming Shilajit easy, from powders and extracts to gummies and capsules. I also pored over thousands of reviews to find the best Shilajit supplements that real people have decided to make a part of their everyday lives.

Best Shilajit supplement – Chuga Pure Himalayan Organic Shilajit Resin Supplement

But if you do want the most authentic experience of taking Shilajit in its gooey, sticky form, here is Chuga’s Pure Himalayan Organic Shilajit Resin Supplement. According to the brand, its Shilajit is harvested in India from the Himalayan mountain range at an altitude of 16,000+ feet. Why does this matter? This means it’s Grade A Shilajit—and more potent.

“The fulvic and humic acid content within Shilajit increases in relation to the height it is harvested from,” explains the brand. “This makes our shilajit extremely potent and nutrient dense compared to most shilajit that is harvested at 4,000-6,000 feet.” We’ll have to take their word for it.

As far as flavor goes, Amazon reviewer Scott says, “The flavor is actually nice, kind of smoky when you put it in water, sort of like an earthy black tea.” Another reviewer, Allen, pairs it with coffee. “I noticed right away a sense of calm and focus, love the taste when mixed in my morning coffee,” he says. “The best part is the rest at night that is typically elusive.”

Best Shilajit supplement for immunity – Thinbi Pure Himalayan Shilajit

Personally, I struggle enough adding honey to my morning tea. I’m not out here trying to make even more of a mess out of my morning routine than I already am. That’s why these capsules are so appealing. Thinbi Pure Himalayan Shilajit capsules are made from Shilajit that’s been cultivated from the Himalayan GilgitBaltistan Mountains at an altitude of 18,001, boasting extra purity. According to Thinbi, Shilajit works by enhancing your body’s mineral absorption to support your immune system and digestion. With over 1,000 ratings and a 4+ star status, customers on a whole seem pretty satisfied.

Reviewer Karla says, “Thinbi’s Shilajit has been an excellent addition to my daily routine, providing me with a noticeable boost in energy, stamina, and focus. I’ve seen improvements in both my workouts and productivity, and my skin looks more radiant thanks to its antioxidant properties.”

Meanwhile, Bethany says, “I’m a bit of skeptic on ‘viral’ things, but I was surprised at how noticeably better I felt after starting Shilajit! I’ve been taking it for a few weeks and I feel so much better in my day to day.”

Best Shilajit supplement for men – Self Obsessed: 10-in-1 Masculinity Maximizer for Men

While most standard Shilajit supplements are for men and women alike, some are tailored differently, such as the Self Obsessed: 10-in-1 Masculinity Maximizer for Men. This supplement harnesses Shilajit and pairs it with other natural ingredients like Ashwagandha, Fadogia Agrestis, Tongkat Ali, Fenugreek, and Black Maca to specifically target men’s health concerns. (All in easy to take capsules!)

“This blend targets muscle growth, energy, stamina, endurance, strength, cognition, and recovery,” says the brand. The brand also says that while results very from person to person, most people notice a difference after taking the supplement as instructed for about 2-4 weeks.

Amazon reviewer Chase noticed a difference quickly. He says, “Right from the start, I noticed a steady increase in my energy levels. Unlike other supplements that give you a quick boost but leave you feeling drained later, this one provides a balanced lift that keeps me going throughout the day. It’s been especially helpful during long work hours and intense workouts.”

Best budget-friendly Shilajit supplement – aSquared Nutrition Shilajit

Supplements aren’t cheap. If you don’t want to drop a lot of cash on Shilajit, but still want to make sure you’re getting a quaility product, then aSquared Nutrition Shilajit is a good place to start. While the brand does not provide information on what altitude the Shilajit was harvested at, the brand does report that its Shilajit supplement has been third-party tested, which we love to see. When you shop aSquared Nutrition, you’re getting 120 capsules for just under $30, which totals out to a month’s supply at 1000mg per serving.

“I felt a significant increase in energy and mental clarity,” writes one Amazon shopper. “This product is really well-made, and I like that it only contains natural components. Strongly advise anyone wishing to improve their general well-being.” Another says, “The inclusion of trace minerals adds to its appeal, ensuring I’m getting a comprehensive supplement.”

Best Shilajit liquid extract – Vita Guard Pure Himalayan Shilajit Liquid

One of the simplest ways to get in your serving of Shilajit is through a liquid extract that you can drop into your beverage of choice. For the Vita Guard Pure Himalayan Shilajit Liquid, the Shilajit was harvested at 18,000 feet and contains 85 trace minerals, including fulvic acid, selenium, and copper. According to the brand, these minerals offer a boost to your energy, immunity, and overall vitality. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this is one of the best Shilajit extracts.

One shopper says she was taking Shilajit capsules for a while but wanted something quicker and easier—and found it here. Another, Lena, says that she puts it in her water and it has “no odd taste at all.”

Best Shilajit gummies – VitaUp Shilajit Gummies

Personally, I think there’s nothing easier to take than a good ‘ol gummy supplement. What can I say? The Flintstone Vitamin Gummies got me hooked in childhood. For the best Shilajit gummies, however, look to VitaUp Shilajit Gummies. These gummies are packed with 87 minerals and antioxidants. “Because of the powerful antioxidants, Shilajit extract helps to defend against free radicals and cellular damage, promoting a slower aging process,” says the brand.

One of the best things about these gummies is that they aren’t made with added sugar—and still have a raspberry watermelon flavor.

‘The taste is surprisingly good for a sugar-free supplement,” says reviewer Selena. “And they’re easy to incorporate into my daily routine. Even on the first day, I can feel a slight boost in my energy, and I’m excited to see the longer-term benefits, especially for healthy aging and immune support.”

Best Shilajit supplement for men’s focus – Shilajit Powder for Men

If you’re the type of supplementer who likes to get your nutrients through protein shakes and smoothies, then you’ll probably want your Shilajit in powder form. Though, be aware it’s hard to fully mask Shilajit’s bitter taste. This Shilajit Powder is formulated specifically for men, claiming to help support vitality and stamina.

“It’s given me a lot of energy and vitality like it promises,” says reviewer Kyle. “Beyond its physical benefits, this powder has also had a (somewhat gradual) positive impact on my mental and emotional well-being, over the course of a week. I’ve noticed an increased sense of clarity and focus on my work, allowing me to approach each day with renewed vigor and enthusiasm.”

Here’s to aging *gracefully*.