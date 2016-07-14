Beyonce Is Up for Four Emmys, Her Takeover of TV Is Inevitable



Image via YouTube

Beyonce is unstoppable in the year of our lord 2016: she is part of the highest-paid celebrity couple, she released her most self-aware and searing album to date, and is a political and social justice force. Today, during the Emmy Awards nomination ceremony, Bey was nominated for four Emmy’s for her work on the stunning visual album, Lemonade. Beyonce is no stranger to the Emmy nominations—she was previously nominated for 2013 Superbowl Halftime show and the On The Run tour HBO special. Lemonade received nominations for Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Variety Production, Outstanding Production Design (obviously, did we mention it was stunning to watch??), and, here’s the big one, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. She shares that directing nomination with Kahlil Joseph. This is huge news for the queen, which, hopefully, marks the beginning of her takeover of TV once and for all. The Emmys will air Sept. 18 on ABC.