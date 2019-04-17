Beyoncé Just Dropped a Live Album with Her Beychella Documentary

When we all rose out of bed this morning, we already knew it was a blessed day, for our queen Beyoncé G. Knowles Carter hath giveth her humble subjects the Netflix documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which chronicles her legendary and unbeatable 2018 Coachella performance. But Beyoncé loves surprises of course, so she paired this release with a live album from the performance, available to stream now.



But there may be more! (Maybe? We hope!) According to The Shade Room, a possible new Beyoncé album appeared on Genius late last night. The album, which appears to be titled B7, includes track titles, including “Mrs. Melanin,” “Wrapped Around Me” featuring Jay-Z, “Owls Go” with Solange, and the Rihanna collab we’ve been waiting for called “Nefertiti.” QUEENS UNITE!!



If this truly is sign of a new album on the way, start counting your coins because you damn know a tour announcement won’t be far off either!