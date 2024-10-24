‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’ Gets New Lead, Promises ‘Unique’ Game

Beyond Good and Evil 2. What a journey it’s been so far. Fawzi Mesmar made a LinkedIn post, announcing himself as the new Creative Director for Beyond Good and Evil 2. Previously, Mesmar was the Vice President of global creative at Ubisoft, taking on games such as Star Wars Outlaws and the Anniversary Edition of the first Beyond Good and Evil.

“Today I’m glad to share that I joined Beyond Good & Evil 2 as Creative Director. I have been working with those peeps for years now on this ambitious game and witnessed their talent firsthand,” Mesmar’s post begins. “I am standing on the shoulders of creative giants that have supported the team before me, and I look forward to continuing to craft a game that is truly unique for players to enjoy.”

Videos by VICE

Mesmar is taking the place of Emile Morel, who unfortunately passed away in 2023. Further, he’s joining a project that was initially announced back in 2008 and has undergone many visions and dramatic shifts over the years. Hopefully, this signals the beginning of forward momentum for the game that’s beaten Duke Nukem Forever in its developmental woes.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

‘beyond good and evil 2’ finally appears to be making progress

Honestly, I’m tired. I was one of the people that’s been feverishly excited for the long-awaited sequel since its announcement. As someone who’s still waiting for George R.R. Martin to finish the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, I want to be wrong in my assumption that BGE2 isn’t meant for us.

First, it was an action-adventure game. Then, it became a space-faring romp. …And then, it decided it was going to be an MMO? I don’t know, man. I hope Mesmar is the jolt of energy and passion the project has desperately needed. I’ll give it one thing: it’s survived this long without being tossed aside. I suspect, though, there’s a sunk-cost fallacy at play. In four years, the game will be 20 years in the hole. I want to believe it’ll see the light of day — truly, I do. But I’ll hold my excitement for when it seems closer to becoming a reality.