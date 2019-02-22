VICE
‘Black Cat’ Is About Seeing What Others Can’t

1550879138153-page-1

1550879156443-page-2

1550879183408-page-3

Story by Afshan Mariam and illustration by Siddharth Sengupta and Rushabh Jadhav.

