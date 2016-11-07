Blazing Eye Offer Four More Ways to Die

​Arrange the song titles of Blazing Eye’s Ways to Die 7″ EP in a particular order and you end up with a pretty good synopsis for a slasher film.

“At The Gig”, “No One Helped You”, “Handcuffed In A Grave”, “Ways To Die”.

Though originally self-released on cassette before Overdose records put it out on vinyl earlier this year, an upcoming vinyl release of the EP on London label Static Shock is as good excuse as any to remind people about one of the best hardcore bands to have sprung from Los Angeles in the last few years.

The four-tracks take elements of noisy Japanese hardcore and mix it with a more straight forward US punk approach.

Led by vocalist Austin Delgadillo, who has the pissed off growl down pat (check out his solo stuff Deathly​), the band fly a furious but straight ahead style of punk that draws elements of crusty Japanese hardcore and fast tempo fist pumping songs about pigs and stabbings. It’s crazed, distorted and very good.

‘Ways to Die’ will be available Nov 21 on Static Shock records​.​



