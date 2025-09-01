Bloodthief, a Fast-Paced Melee Dungeon Runner, Is Coming to PC Soon

How fast can you bounce from enemy to enemy, creating as much death and chaos as possible? You can find out the answer on September 22, 2025, when Bloodthief hits PC via Steam.

Bloodthief Looks Absolutely Crazy: Watch the Trailer

Bloodthief looks like the kind of game you can catch a really good rhythm in. You know that feeling. When the controller melts into your hands, you can only see the screen, and every button press feels like your brain is reading the code of the game.

It got a demo during Steam Next Fest and I remember seeing it. Imagine my surprise when I realized it never ended up in my wishlist. I’ve since remedied that. I try to make a habit of hitting that button as soon as I’m done with a trailer. But players mess up too.

Here’s the game’s description from Steam:

“In Bloodthief, you play as a vampire, and the blood of undead foes fuels your abilities and propels you to insane speeds. Movement and combat are deeply intertwined—you’ll need to use both in a beautiful dance of skill and carnage. Powerful secrets lie in the depths of Bloodthief’s world. Delve into this mystical land and uncover powerful loot and magical abilities.

Levels full of branching paths, shortcuts, and secrets reward those with the skill and creativity to pull them off. Find the perfect path through labyrinthine dungeons and reap the rewards for your efforts.

Bloodthief offers a challenging experience that invites the player to learn the deep and intertwined gameplay mechanics to progress and succeed. It will push you to your limits but leave you feeling like the ultimate killing machine by the end.”

The retro-style graphics at that speed, thankfully, don’t seem to muddy up. I’ll be checking out the demo to get a feel for the gameplay before the release. But I feel pretty confident that I’ll love it. It’s also pretty cool to see vampires getting some more run out here.