Blowing Off Steam (V1): Happy Friday — Come Get Some Free Steam Codes (‘Metaphor: ReFantazio’ Is Here, Too)!

You guys are lucky I adore y’all. So, yes, this is a soft reboot of “Good and Goofy Giveaway.” Here, I’m giving away free Steam codes for you wonderful folks. This time, I’d say I have a top-tier batch of games to share! Yeah, Metaphor: ReFantazio will indeed be thrown somewhere in the mix. One of the greatest JRPGs ever, honestly. For “Blowing Off Steam,” maybe you get a good game, but maybe you get a goofy game. Who knows? Also, to try and circumvent potential bot behavior, I’m going to get a little creative. Let’s see who picks up on the strategy!

steam codes wave 1

FM7WB-Q0QW6-M?B22 (TaVern)

Videos by VICE

N85M2-7?25J-N52Q3 (Carl)

RL4?K-7EB9M-03QZ9 (EJect)

J?V3P-Q2CJ8-2AA?M (FaD)

?6CFJ-VXLMX-II27? (TrY)

284YA-YL?Y?-BFM67 (WateR)

LI??W-9WGV2-43BWV (EvEryBody)

NHIFX-Y2I77-Y?Y8I (KicK)

4T2QZ-IN8PR-?J?C4 (LiPton)

TTLQL-R764E-4?YI? (ACe)

Introducing: ‘Legend of Keepers’

Screenshot: Goblinz Publishing

Legend of Keepers is a Steam code I had to redeem. It’s a roguelike/dungeon defender hybrid where you’re then tasked with assembling the perfect team of monsters to destroy the forces of good. Unfortunately, it seems to have been afflicted with the “Gaming Glut” curse where it was drowned out in a sea of raw creativity. However, if you want to give it a try yourself, it’s available for $19.99 (as of this writing).

Sang It, Steam: “The Gameplay is simple, yet fun and manages to keep fresh for a long time if you are someone who is interested in trying out different kinds of Builds and strategies. There is alot of space for you to constantly try out new stuff and new combinations and with the Endless and Ascension modes you unlock after clearing all the ‘Story’ missions, you even can completely customize your runs.”

steam codes wave 2

07?C3-FVNTW-B6?65 (RaTher)

?IE4E-?7XDZ-N0GD3 (BeaN)

2EL2?-2KBN?-DWXEA (BoW)

NQZCX-MEB39-IDXK? (Zap)

JV782-F?HKQ-5??0P (AFTer)

CNHHY-8FK8L-D36?4 (Nope)

EMVRI-8?I0?-FZQ22 (LiGament)

??JX2-M4LWG-RJ7EL (DragonBall)

YJQ78-?NJZX-IDE3M (Talk)

VN7FD-?9TR?-355W6 (ToMorrow)

Introducing: ‘Truberbrook’

Screenshot: Headup

Now, Truberbrook is simply “Dwayne Fodder,” pure and simple. Beautiful handmade scenery? Yes. A compelling mystery featuring parallel dimensions? Absolutely. Full voice acting? Done deal! It’s Point-and-Click nirvana! God, I miss the days of consistent, weird Point-and-Click games. But, yeah, y’all couldn’t have this Steam code, either. You can grab it for $29.99, though (as of this writing)!

Sang It, Steam: “Truberbrook is a gorgeous and nicely polished point-and-click adventure game that fans of the genre should definitely check out. It’s a little bit more pricey than standard indie fare but I’d say it’s worth it, because hey, quality stop-motion ain’t cheap.”

steam codes wave 3

MBKLX-V6M??-49?3? (MAKE)

HKQGH-8JP3L-??3ZN (HAte)

MJ8?I-N?2I8-MG7W4 (BiNd)

9ZC7Q-P??3C-74FI7 (HaLf)

6RXHT-TP2Y3-?DZ29 (Don’t)

4GQI?-ENB6?-6W6YD (FinallY)

GJZQZ-AG0?C-VJ?64 (FlaNk)

GCGJA-BJL84-78VW? (Right)

MKVHR-VMJB7-?52?7 (AQua)

W9MWP-TEAR?-6F?5H (LEft)

Introducing: ‘Arcade Paradise’

Screenshot: Wired Productions

Arcade Paradise was another no-brainer. I get to build and manage my own arcade? And play the games, too?! Come on. Usually, “Management Simulator” games don’t do it for me. But, how could anyone turn down such an amazing premise? It’s also the perfect “chill” game, and I appreciate that! Check it out for $19.99 (as of this writing)!

Sang It, Steam: “Arcade Paradise is undeniable. The developer’s passion shines through every facet of the game, and while that’s not immediately noticeable at first, it slowly becomes apparent the longer you play. I can’t think of another game that’s transported me back to the 90s as well as this game has. If you’re on the fence about buying this, get off the fence and give it a shot. This is the passion project of true gamers made specifically for, you guessed it, true gamers. I envy anybody that gets to enjoy this journey for the first time.”

steam codes final wave

9ZF44-364?R-6Q5A? (MayBe)

V3FNL-5??CN-FVJ8X (KnIT)

A?W35-M2Z4J-9KFV6 (AFter)

2G0J8-IHKEX-?G?2A (WaVe)

RNHHJ-BCGV0-?6HY6 (Cat)

TC9HT-60I?9-Y02I? (PiT)

TT??V-WVWK7-80QJF (HidDen)

YLL??-3KCIL-B6IR2 (SKY)

BYHNC-D5H04-?L?B8 (ARthur)

A9KGC-73F?P-K5CJ3 (Fair)

X57H8-K2I0W-?M?D2 (FaMine)

ZEV7F-8BD2P-?F828 (Hope)

so, which one of you lucky jerks got ‘metaphor’? you can be honest

And that was Blowing Off Steam! So, did you get something good? Something goofy (I’m at least keeping that alive in some manner)? Did you get here late and only have some banter to sustain you? Such are the cruel outcomes of Blowing Off Steam.